Court to rule on suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification from Osun governorship poll July 14

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday fixed July 14 for ruling in a suit seeking the disqualification of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the July 16 governorship election in the state.

The judge fixed the date after counsel for the parties in the suit adopted their processes and presented their arguments in the matter.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, had in a suit filed by his legal team asked the court to disqualify the governor for taking part in the governorship primary during his time as a member of the party’s Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee headed by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

APC, Oyetola, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

Adeoti was defeated by Oyetola in the governorship primary held on February 19 in Osun State.

In Wednesday’s proceeding, the aspirant’s counsel, Mahmud Adesina (SAN), told the court he was ready to proceed with the case.

The judge then directed lawyers to the parties to adopt their processes and argued their case.

The APC counsel, Dr.A.I. Layonu (SAN), said a preliminary objection to the originating summons was among applications he filed.

“All I want to emphasize is that this case borders on one main issue; whether the governor resigned from his position in CECPC before the conduct of the primary,” he said.

He argued that Oyetola sent his resignation letter to the APC on January 19.

The governor’s counsel, Olusegun Jolaolu (SAN), adopted Layonu’s submission.

Jolaolu urged the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

