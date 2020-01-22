Court to sentence 21-yr-old for defrauding American of $200

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has fixed January 31, 2020 for the sentencing of a 21-year-old internet fraudster, Arowolo Ariremako, after he admitted to defrauding an American of the sum of $200.

Ariremako had on Tuesday, when he appeared in court, pleaded guilty to charges bordering on fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

According to the EFCC prosecutor, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Ariremako defrauded an American, identified simply as Gray, by obtaining the sum of $200, after posing as a woman.

He was said to have opened a fake email account to defraud his victim.

The defense counsel, Abayomi Alawode, however pleaded that the court be lenient with his client, saying he can still be useful to the nation.

The presiding judge, Justice Peter Lifu found Ariremako guilty of fraud but adjourned till January 31, 2020 for sentencing.

