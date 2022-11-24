Politics
Court upholds Sen Bwacha as APC guber candidate in Taraba
The High Court’s decision to invalidate Emmanuel Bwacha’s electoral victory as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Taraba state has been overturned by the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola.
The court further ruled on Thursday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be informed of his candidacy as APC governorship candidate for the state
Earlier in the week, Bwacha had assured his supporters that he would take over the Taraba government house as the state governor in 2023 despite his current legal setback.
READ ALSO:Sen Lau replaces Bwacha as new Deputy Minority Leader in Senate
Bwacha declared during a news conference at his campaign office in Jalingo that all legal disputes over his selection as the party’s candidate for governor will soon be resolved.
The candidate for governor responded to the Federal High Court’s recent decision in Abuja disqualifying him as an APC candidate and ordering a new primary poll within 14 days by stating that he had appealed the decision.
Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, the senator who represents Taraba Central in the National Assembly, brought the action by contesting Bwacha’s selection as the APC’s nominee for governor in the State.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...