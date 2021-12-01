Court upholds withdrawal of Orji Kalu’s university certificate over alleged fraud

A court of appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, upheld the withdrawal of the Bachelors’ degree certificate of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzo Kalu, by the Abia State University.

The presiding judge, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, in her ruling, nullified the judgement of a high court in Isikwuato, Abia State which had restored the Bachelors’ degree certificate of the former governor.

The University in 2018, withdrew Senator Kalu’s certificate over allegations of fraud and breach of admission regulations concerning his graduation.

Read also: Court dismisses certificate forgery case against Reps’ spokesman

Following the development, the former governor approached a state high court in Isikwuato in Abia State challenging the allegations and the subsequent withdrawal of his degree by the university.

However, the appeal court’s decision on Tuesday was because the state high court in Isikwuato lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now