Courteville, Sovereign Trust, Arbico, Total top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

Last week, the Nigerian bourse racked up losses Monday through Wednesday but rallied on Thursday and extended gain on Friday, with the corporate actions and developments during the week informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville tops our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE Ratio of 8.07.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE PLC

Sovereign Trust features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 11.63.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N1.03 per share, has an EPS of N4.33 and a PE Ratio of 0.24.

TOTAL NIGERIA PLC

Total appears on our list for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N80 per share, has an EPS of N4.37 and a PE Ratio of 12.51.

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC

Custodian makes our list on the basis of trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.80 per share, has an EPS of N1.05 and a PE Ratio of 4.57.

CAP PLC

CAP appears on our list for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N15.75 per share, has an EPS of N2.17 and a PE Ratio of 7.24.

