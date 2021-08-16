Sports
Courtois commits future to ‘club of his dreams’ Real Madrid
Belgian international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has on Monday signed a new five-year contract at Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The signing extends his stay at the Bernabeu until June 2026.
The 29-year-old has been with Real since 2018 when he arrived from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £35m.
“This is going to be my fourth season at the club of my dreams,” Courtois wrote on his website.
“It’s an honour to have the opportunity to play for all these trophies. Personally, I hope to maintain and surpass the level I reached last season.
“This extension is a reward for my efforts over the past year. It encourages me to work even harder and give my all to the best club in the world.”
Courtois played his 100th La Liga game for Real in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Alaves in their La Liga season opener.
