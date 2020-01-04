Latest Sports

Courtois shines, Varane nets double as Real Madrid thrash Getafe

January 4, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois put up a commendable performance in his side’s 3-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday.

With the victory, Real moved to the top of La Liga – for a few hours at least – as second-placed Barcelona will play Espanyol later in the day.

Raphael Varane scored a brace while Luka Modric added a third in injury time from Federico Valverde’s pass to seal the rout.

Varane’s first goal was a deflection by goalkeeper David Soria into his own net as he tried to punch away under pressure.

Varane then added the second when he headed home from Toni Kroos’ free-kick – a decision which stood after a long VAR delay to check for offside.

Seventh-placed Getafe had plenty of chances – 15 shots to Real’s nine – but rarely threatened Courtois.

