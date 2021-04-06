Courts in Lagos, Kano, others under lock as JUSUN commences nationwide strike | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Courts in Lagos, Kano, others under lock as JUSUN commences nationwide strike
In compliance with the nationwide strike embarked on by judiciary workers under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), all courts in Kano, Oyo State and Lagos were shut on Tuesday, April 6.
Ripples Nigeria learned that JUSUN declared an indefinite nationwide strike to press home their demand for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.
Members of JUSUN reportedly locked out staff members, litigants and their lawyers from entering the court buildings.
The Chairman of JUSUN in Kano, Mr Mukhtar Rabiu-Lawan, explained that the lock out, was in compliance with the instruction given by the JUSUN National Headquarters in its letter, No JUSUN/NHQ/GEN/III/VoL II/65 dated April 1.
”There is no going back. We have begun the strike and all courts within the state have been shut,” Rabiu-Lawan said.
Also speaking, Mr Kayode Olusegun, the Chairman, JUSUN Oyo State Chapter, said there was no gong back on the action.
Olusegun expressed regrets that nothing positive had been done to the Executive Order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, granting financial autonomy to both judiciary and and the legislative arms of government.
Also at the Ikeja High Court, members of JUSUN donning red vests had prevented entry into the premises by members of the public by sealing all the entrances to the court premises.
A banner notifying the public about the ongoing strike was placed conspicuously at the main entrance of the court.
Members of the union were also observed chanting words of protest stating that their rights should be enforced.
“Solidarity forever, we shall always fight for our right,” they cried.
On May 22, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari had signed into law an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the federation.
The Executive Order No. 10 of 2020, made it mandatory for all states to include the allocations of both the legislature and the judiciary in the first-line charge of their budgets.
The order also mandates the accountant-general of the federation to deduct from source amount due to the state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state, for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.
JUSUN on April 3 issued a circular ordering the closure of courts across the country from April 6, as a measure to ensure implementation of the order.
