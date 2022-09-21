Court’s ruling on seven-month-old strike catastrophic – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Wednesday faulted the National Industrial Court’s ruling on the ongoing strike in the nation’s universities.

Justice Polycarp Hamman had earlier on Wednesday ordered the varsity lecturers to end their seven-month-old strike and return to classrooms.

The judge, who gave the order while on an application filed by the Federal Government, said the strike “has done irreparable damage to the lives of the affected students and the country’s education system.”

He added that the industrial action contravenes the Section 18(1)(2) of the Trade Disputes Act.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, however, described the ruling as utterly catastrophic.

He said the court order was another evidence of the government’s lack of concern for the country’s education system.

The ASUU chief also lamented the insincerity of the government in the handling of the agreements reached by both parties.

Osodeke said: “No government thinking about the future of Nigerians will do that. The order of the court is a catastrophe. When you force lecturers to class, can you force them to teach the students very well?

“Our education system is not okay. The likely consequence of this sad development is that many lecturers will leave the country for better places. We need to be sincere with ourselves.

“Well, this is the first step. The union will meet with its solicitor and members for the next action. We are a union of intellectuals and won’t do anytime contrary to the law.”

