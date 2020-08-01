COVID-19: 100 patients discharged in Edo, as recorded cases rise to 2,241

The Edo State government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, has confirmed that the recorded cases of COVID-19 in the state have risen to 2,241 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who revealed this on Friday while speaking with journalists in Benin City, said that 100 patients have also been discharged after treatment.

Dr Okundia also urged residents of the state to support efforts to contain the pandemic by observing social distancing and complying with all directives against the spread of the virus.

He said; “To remain safe and healthy, all citizens must comply with all the set guidelines to curtail the spread of the infectious disease. You must observe all COVID-19 preventive measures including self-isolation, social distancing and the use of hand sanitisers, among others.”

According to him, “Edo State has so far recorded a total of 2,241 confirmed cases, 10,355 suspected cases and 1,684 discharged persons. We have also recorded a total of 5115 line-listed contacts, 350 persons of interest (POI) and 79 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of four per cent and positivity rate at 22 per cent.”

The commissioner reassured that contact tracing and line-listing activities were on-going in all affected LGAs in the state, while active case searches and POI tracking were ongoing in all the 18 LGAs.

“With the rising number of cases and deaths, it has become imperative to reiterate the need for all residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect ourselves and our aged population, who are most vulnerable to the virus,” he added.

