COVID-19: 107 new cases of infections recorded in Lagos

Fresh update provided by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has revealed that Lagos State has recorded no fewer than 107 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The update which was revealed on the official Twitter page of the NCDC on Sunday night informed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with the second number of infections with 91 new cases recorded.

The numbers recorded by other states are as follows: Plateau-81, Kaduna-32, Ogun-30, Kwara-24 Ebonyi-19 Ekiti-17 Oyo-8 Borno-6 Edo-6 Kano-4 Nasarawa-3 Osun-3 Taraba-3 Gombe-2 Bauchi-1.

This came after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave a seven-day ultimatum to the management of Lagoon Hospital in Apapa area of the state to remove trailers and containers in the hospital’s car park.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the ultimatum while inspecting road projects in Apapa, said the hospital’s car park had been turned to a container terminal.

