COVID-19: 134 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan

July 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced the return of 134 stranded Nigerians from Sudan due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission, in a tweet on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja this Sunday.

“134 Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 10 am local time via Air Sudan today, Sunday, 19th July 2020.

“The 134 evacuees tested Negative to #coronavirus before departed Khartoum today.

“All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19,” the tweet read.

