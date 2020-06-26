COVID-19: 145 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan

No less than 145 Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday from Sudan.

The Nigerians, who were evacuated via an Air Sudan flight, departed Khartoum at 9:am and arrived home at 12:45pm.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama through his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

Read also: COVID-19: 200 Nigerians in US indicate interest to return home – Onyeama

He wrote, “Evacuation Update: Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45pm today, Friday, 26, June, 2020.”

The 145 Nigerians were evacuated from Sudan due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigerian government had also on Thursday, June 25, evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa.

Join the conversation

Opinions