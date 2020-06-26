Latest Politics

COVID-19: 145 Nigerians evacuated from Sudan

June 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

No less than 145 Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday from Sudan.

The Nigerians, who were evacuated via an Air Sudan flight, departed Khartoum at 9:am and arrived home at 12:45pm.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama through his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama.

He wrote, “Evacuation Update: Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9.00am and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 12.45pm today, Friday, 26, June, 2020.”

The 145 Nigerians were evacuated from Sudan due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigerian government had also on Thursday, June 25, evacuated 167 Nigerians from South Africa.

