Latest Politics

COVID-19: 170 stranded Nigerians return home from UAE

August 15, 2020
COVID-19: 109 stranded Nigerians evacuated from India
By Ripples Nigeria

A total number of 170 Nigerians who have been stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have all safely returned home.

Their arrival was confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, which informed that they all tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The tweet by NiDCOM reads; “170 stranded Nigerians on Fly Dubai paid for by the UAE govt this evening arrived the MMIA Lagos from the United Arab Emirates, today Friday, 14th of August, 2020.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 288 Nigerians stranded in Dubai return home

“The UAE Government offered three free flights to Nigerians in Dubai whose documentation expired since March 1st and have been given till August 17 to leave the country.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria, & Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19,” the tweet concluded.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!