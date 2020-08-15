COVID-19: 170 stranded Nigerians return home from UAE

A total number of 170 Nigerians who have been stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have all safely returned home.

Their arrival was confirmed in a Twitter post on Friday by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, which informed that they all tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

The tweet by NiDCOM reads; “170 stranded Nigerians on Fly Dubai paid for by the UAE govt this evening arrived the MMIA Lagos from the United Arab Emirates, today Friday, 14th of August, 2020.

“The UAE Government offered three free flights to Nigerians in Dubai whose documentation expired since March 1st and have been given till August 17 to leave the country.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria, & Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19,” the tweet concluded.

