COVID-19: 18 Nigerians return from France

June 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Friday at least 18 Nigerians who were stranded in Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic had returned home.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed international airport, Lagos, at exactly 2:50 p.m. on Friday from Paris, France.

According to her, the flight was coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France led by Amb. Modupe Irele.

The NIDCOM chief said the returnees would proceed on a 14 days self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

