COVID-19: 208 stranded Nigerians depart America in last evacuation flight

A total number of 208 Nigerians stranded due to the outbreak of COVID-19 have departed New Jersey in the United States of America for a trip back home Thursday night.

Their departure was confirmed yesterday by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Benaoyagha Okoyen, who thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the airlifting of the stranded Nigerians.

“We did nine flights. Nigerians love their home, they are proud of their country, and this is what we saw on display during this period”, Okoyen said.

Reports say that the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians is the ninth and last evacuation flight from the United States of America. In the eight, 94 Nigerians were evacuated from Houston, Texas.

Further reports reveal that a total of 2,322 citizens had been repatriated from the U.S. since May 10 with Ethiopian Airlines operating six of the nine flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey.

