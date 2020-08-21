Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: 208 stranded Nigerians depart America in last evacuation flight

August 21, 2020
COVID-19: 208 stranded Nigerians depart America in last evacuation flight
By Ripples Nigeria

A total number of 208 Nigerians stranded due to the outbreak of COVID-19 have departed New Jersey in the United States of America for a trip back home Thursday night.

Their departure was confirmed yesterday by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Benaoyagha Okoyen, who thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the airlifting of the stranded Nigerians.

“We did nine flights. Nigerians love their home, they are proud of their country, and this is what we saw on display during this period”, Okoyen said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 170 stranded Nigerians return home from UAE

Reports say that the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians is the ninth and last evacuation flight from the United States of America. In the eight, 94 Nigerians were evacuated from Houston, Texas.

Further reports reveal that a total of 2,322 citizens had been repatriated from the U.S. since May 10 with Ethiopian Airlines operating six of the nine flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!