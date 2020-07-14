COVID-19: 26% of calls we receive are fake alarm –NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has revealed that 26 percent of all the calls they received at their dedicated call centre amid the COVID-19 pandemic are all hoax calls.

This was stated on Monday by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who lamented that one in four calls the Agency received last week was a hoax.

Dr. Ihekweazu, who revealed this during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, however said that the quality of their call centre had improved from what it used to be.

He said; “We have improved on our call centre, but last week one in four calls we received was a hoax call. Again, 26 percent of all calls we received at the call centre are all hoax calls.”

On the transmission of COVID-19 testing results, Dr. Ihekweazu said the Agency was currently working on an online platform that would ease challenges of transmitting results to patients.

“With this,” he said, “we will no longer rely on state government or hospitals to transmit results. There is a process in transmitting results. We want to alter it with technology.

“There is a bigger challenge which we are addressing. Right now, there is an online platform we are setting up to transmit results online and you can walk in and check your result with your code and be sure that everyone with the positive result has been notified,” he concluded.

