COVID-19: 2,683 infected persons yet to come for treatment —Lagos govt

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, revealed on Monday that 2,683 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, are yet to submit themselves for medical treatment in isolation centers.

He said this was either due to “ignorance/fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care.”

Mr Abayomi stated this while giving a breakdown and update on the COVID-19 cases in the state via his Twitter handle.

“… 2,683 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance / fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care.”

In his breakdown, Abayomi said that the state has so far witnessed 128 deaths from COVID-19.

Read also: COVID-19: Lagos discharges 93, records 118 new cases

” 4,891 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos State between June 2 and June 27, 2020 bringing total of confirmed cases in the State to 10,042.

” of the confirmed cases, 1,533 patients have since been discharged from #COVID19Lagos care centres following full recovery.

“5, 226 of the cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos response team have either fully recovered or responded positively to treatments at home.

“454 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres across Lagos.”

He also urged residents to adhere to safety guidelines in order to prevent spread of the disease.

#COVID19Lagos Update as at 27th of June, 2020 📢4,891 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos State between June 2 and June 27, 2020 bringing total of confirmed cases in the State to 10,042. 📢Out of the confirmed cases, 1,533 patients have since been discharged pic.twitter.com/jAtKrGLqNO — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) June 29, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions