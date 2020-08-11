COVID-19: 288 Nigerians stranded in Dubai return home

A total number of two hundred and eighty-eight more Nigerians who have been stranded in Dubai due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic arrived the country on Monday.

This was confirmed yesterday on the official Twitter handle of the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa who informed that the returnees beat the August 17 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave the United Arab Emirates.

Dabiri-Erewa who noted that the returnees now bring to 2,641 the total number of Nigerian evacuees from the UAE so far, said that all nationals upon arrival tested negative to COVID-19 disease.

According to her, the returnees will however be tested again for COVID-19 at the NCDC facility and will proceed on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

READ ALSO: Reported ban on Nigerians from visiting Dubai ‘fake news’, Tourism official says

Dabiri-Erewa wrote thus on Twitter: “Another flight from Dubai as the Nigerian mission tries to bring as many people as possible before the August 17 deadline for undocumented immigrants to leave. 2,641 returned from UAE, so far.

“EVACUATION UPDATE @flyairpeace flight with 288 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1100 HRS from the United Arab Emirates, today Monday, August 10, 2020, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,641

“They all tested Negative to #COVID__19 and are now on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria, and Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions