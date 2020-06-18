COVID-19: 29 health workers test positive for virus in Plateau

The Plateau State Government led by Governor Solomon Lalong has confirmed that no fewer than 29 health workers have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state.

This was confirmed on Wednesday at a press briefing in the state capital, Jos, by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, who also informed that the state has thus far recorded 198 COVID-19 confirmed cases, with 114 patients discharged and five deaths.

He said; “COVID19 Update, the NCDC says Plateau has 168 confirmed cases but results released now confirms we have 198 cases.

“17 staff of the hospital were confirmed with the virus, while all staff of the hospital have been quarantined.

“We decontaminated the hospital yesterday and have shut it down for public safety.

“We have also taken the 17 staff to the isolation centers for treatment,’’ Lar added.

This came after days after a COVID-19 patient absconded from a Plateau State isolation centre.

This was disclosed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Williams Bassi, who said that efforts were ongoing to trace the fleeing patient and return him to the centre to complete his treatment.

He added that several people who had tested positive for the virus had refused to leave their homes to receive treatment at the isolation centres.

