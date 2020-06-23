COVID-19: 31 new cases, 3 new deaths confirmed in Delta

Thirty one new cases of the deadly COVID-19 disease have been recorded in Delta State, according to the latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This was revealed on Tuesday by the NCDC in its COVID-19 Situation Report for June 22 which also revealed that seven (7) new COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five states across the country.

The Situation Report also informed that of the seven deaths recorded, Delta State had three, while Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ogun, and Kano all recorded one COVID-19 death each.

According to the NCDC, the 31 new COVID-19 infections in Delta now increases its total number of confirmed cases to 532.

This came after the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba on Sunday, said both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

