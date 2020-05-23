COVID-19: Adamawa gov, Fintiri, suspends Sallah homage

The Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has placed a suspension on the traditional homage that would have been expected from well-wishers during the Eid-el-fitr Sallah celebration due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of the Sallah homage was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof Maxwell Gidado, directing top government officials, House of Assembly members, local council chairmen, heads of boards and commissions, as well as traditional rulers to shun such activity.

According to the directive, the suspension of Sallah homage which comes after Sallah activities have been announced for Sunday as Muslims round off their month-long fasting, was to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 in the States.

The statement by the Chief of Staff added that; “I am directed to intimate you that this year’s Eid-el-fitr/Sallah homage on his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri would not hold as usual and hence is suspended.

“This is due to the dreaded COVID-19 scourge. The Governor wishes you all happy Eid-el-fitr celebration.”

This came after Governor Fintiri warned political office holders in the state to desist from diverting palliatives meant for the needy and vulnerable in the society.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Love Zidon, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on new media.

He said Fintiri gave the warning on Monday in the government house, Yola during a meeting with commissioners, members of the state assembly and chairmen local government councils, who were among members of the Distribution Committee of palliatives in the state.

The warning came ahead of the state’s next batch of palliatives distribution that would start before the end of this week.

The governor decried the way and manner the last palliatives were distributed in the state, which according to him, was characterised by segregation and selfishness from the part of committee members.

He, therefore, warned them to shun all political considerations in the subsequent distribution.

