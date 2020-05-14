COVID-19: Adamawa govt relaxes restriction on religious, social gatherings

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Thursday relaxed the restriction order on religious and social gatherings in the state.

The Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, who disclosed this in Yola, said the state government believed that the COVID-19 contagion rate was low enough to justify a cautious easing of the restriction.

The state government had last month ban religious and social gatherings in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The statement read: “The easing of the lockdown comes as the state discharges five patients from its isolation center after testing negative of the virus.

“Therefore, churches, mosques and the international cattle markets under lockdown can now reopen.”

READ ALSO: Edo discharges 20 COVID-19 patients

The governor, however, warned that citizens must work extra hard on personal hygiene and strict adherence to laid down guidelines.

He said the people must ensure social distancing and gathering of not more than 50 people at a time.

Join the conversation

Opinions