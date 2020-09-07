Covid-19: Africa represents five per cent of global infections —Africa CDC

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has risen to 1,291,724, which represents five per cent of global infections, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Sunday.

Africa CDC also said that the death toll stood at 31,056 and 1,031,453 recoveries.

The pandemic has lead to the deaths of prominent people in the continent of 1.2 billion, which include the president of the Republic of Congo, Jacques Joachim Yhombi-Opango, former leader of Somali, Prime Minister Nur Hassan Hussein, and Nigerian President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari among others.

Globally, infection rates have climbed 27,296,207, with 887,596 death rates and 19,379,478 recoveries.

