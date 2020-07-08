COVID-19: After death of Gov’s CoS, Kwara directs officials to self-isolate

Following the death of Alhaji Aminu Logun, Kwara State Chief of Staff (CoS) to the governor, who died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the government has directed officials who had contact with the late ofricial in the past two weeks to proceed on self-isolation while their samples are taken for COVID-19 test.

The deceased passed on at a medical facility in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Communications, Mrs Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Read also: Kwara governor’s chief of staff dies

In the statement titled, ‘Chief of Staff: Kwara Officials proceed on isolation’, the commissioner said “Cabinet members, personal staff of the late Chief of Staff, and some medical personnel who have recently had varying degrees of contacts with the late technocrat have now proceeded on self-isolation”.

According to the statement, physical meetings have been suspended while virtual metings have been encouraged in order to limit physical contacts.

“Flowing from this, government officials are again urged to avoid physical meetings at all cost as well as keep to safety measures,” the commissioner said.

Join the conversation

Opinions