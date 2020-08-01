COVID-19: Again, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy slams Nigerian govt

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy has again slammed the Federal Government of Nigeria for moving to reduce the timing of Sunday church services because of concerns over COVID-19.

The cleric in one of his regular live broadcasts on Friday condemned the government for attempting to regulate churches and determine how long services take. He also added that Christians should be allowed to serve God the way they want.

According to him, Christians in Nigeria cannot wait for President Muhammadu Buhari or anyone else’s instruction to serve their God.

He also stated that the government’s time is short because they don’t have the right “to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church.”

READ ALSO: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sings new tune on 5G, Coronavirus (Video)

Pastor Chris said; “I am appalled that some people have the audacity to tell us how many hours we can spend in church. How dare you?.

“What in the world do you think you are? You cannot tell God’s people how long they can spend in church. If you built the building for them and you are saying you are not going to let them enter the building, maybe because you built it.

“But if you didn’t, you have no right to tell God’s people you’re going to spend one hour or two hours in church. I tell you, the number of hours you tell them they have in the church is the number of hours you have left.”

This came two months after the founder of Living Faith Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, kicked against the closing of churches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions