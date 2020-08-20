COVID-19: Again, Plateau tops daily list of fresh infections with 186 recorded cases

For the second time in one month, Plateau State has topped the daily chart of recorded cases of COVID-19 with 186 fresh cases according to a fresh update provided on Wednesday night.

The update issued by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), which informed that 593 new cases of the virus were recorded around the country also revealed that Plateau State was followed closely by Lagos State with 182 new cases.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) followed with 62 cases with other states recorded as follows: Oyo-27 Delta-25 Rivers-20 Ondo-19 Edo-18 Kaduna-17 Enugu-12 Akwa Ibom-10 Ogun-7 Abia-6 Gombe-6 Kano-3 Osun-3

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria is now 50, 488 with 37,304 patients discharged and 985 deaths recorded.

This came a day after Governor Simon Lalong issued a directive for the opening of a s*x offenders’ register as cases of rape continue to increase in Plateau State,

Governor Lalong, who issued the order on Wednesday at a webinar on addressing sexual, gender-based violence and rape in Nigeria which was organised by Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, regretted that the problem of sexual violence and rape has taken alarming and disgraceful dimensions in his domain and Nigeria as a whole.

He stated further that the s*x offender register was aimed at ensuring severe punishment for the perpetrators and also to serve as a deterrent to others.

