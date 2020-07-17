COVID-19: Again, US breaks record with highest single day rise, hits 77,000 infections

The United States of America has on Thursday set a depressing new daily record for Coronavirus again, with reports of over 77,000 new case and 969 new deaths according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The rise is the highest since June 10, and experts warn that cases could soon top 100,000 as states like Texas and Florida have recorded over 12,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Read also: 3,000 health workers infected with COVID-19 worldwide — WHO

The development comes amidst brewing debates between politicians and citizens over wearing of face masks in public and reopening schools and businesses.

Although, testing rates are commendably high, results processing have been slow creating a lag in data that states ultimately depend upon to make decisions about medical supplies and reopenings.

With the death toll currently standing at 138,000 nationwide, morgues have now reached capacity as spike in fatalities especially in the areas of Texas and Arizona cause bodies to be stored in coolers and refrigerated trailers.

