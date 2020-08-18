COVID-19: Akwa Ibom records 8 deaths, conducts 1,721 tests

The Akwa Ibom State government has recorded no fewer than eight COVID-19 deaths and has conducted 1,721 tests for the deadly disease which has fast spread across the country.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, who said that out of the 1,721 tests, there were 250 confirmed cases recorded, while the total number of recoveries stood at 208.

Dr Ekuwem, who made the disclosure while giving update on the spread of COVID-19 so far in Akwa Ibom state, also noted that the state government was leaving nothing to chance to stop the spread of the disease.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom discharges 26 COVID-19 patients

He said, “Our statistics as at yesterday are: Total tests conducted – 1721, Total number of confirmed cases – 250, Total number of recoveries – 208, Total number of active cases – 34. Total number of deaths – 8”.

The SSG reiterated that the Governor Udom has been leading the battle against the pandemic from the frontlines, which accounts for the huge support all critical pillars of the fight have received.

“He has spared nothing in this fight, but now is the time for individual responsibility- by maintaining high personal hygiene, keeping social distancing and proper use of face masks,” he assured.

Join the conversation

Opinions