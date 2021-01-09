COVID-19: Alaafin postpones coronation anniversary indefinitely

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has postponed indefinitely his 50 years coronation anniversary due to rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Alaafin, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, said he had convinced his traditional cabinet on the need to postpone the event as a sign of respect for the sanctity of human life.

The monarch ascended the throne at the age of 31 on January 14, 1971.

The statement read: “As usual, all those who know the importance of the Alaafin stool to the Yoruba nationhood, both at home and in the Diaspora, had indicated their intention to be physically present on the occasion.

“Against the backdrop of the current global pandemic of COVID-19, I have got to make a rethink the timing of the celebration.

“With very strong personal pain but with respect for the sanctity of human life, I have been able to convince my traditional cabinet (Oyomesi) on the need to postpone the event.

“The event is postponed till after the pandemic might have gone in no distant future.”

The Alaafin stressed that the need to comply with the protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus informed his decision to postpone the event.

“Consequently, between personal interest and national interest, especially when it comes to the sanctity of human life, the choice is clear for any patriot.

“While regretting any inconveniences the postponement might have caused, the sanctity of human life is more important to me than any social engagement,” he added.

