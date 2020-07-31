COVID-19 an opportunity to repent of our sins —Archbishop Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, said on Friday the COVID-19 pandemic was an opportunity for people to repent of their sins and turn to God.

Kaigama stated this at his first interactive session with journalists since he became the substantive Catholic Archbishop of the Archdiocese.

He said: “God is giving us a second chance to begin again. If we sincerely repent and turn to God, just as He forgave the people of Nineveh, He will forgive and heal us.

“We should not be blind to our personal sins and the sins of the world.

“Let us turn the positive experiences being garnered during this pandemic, like the sense of solidarity, selflessness, and community into policy and practice and be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers.

“The all too familiar bad news about social maladies such as embezzlement of public funds, kidnapping, banditry, militancy unemployment, cybercrime, immortality, violence and killings are still with us.

“We must ask the question whether all these leave our youths with any decent future.

“We can certainly do something differently and positively for Nigeria and Nigerians. The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Let us all take that little but significant step forward.’’

READ ALSO: Covid-19 has shown nations of the world how redundant technology is — Bishop Kaigama

The archbishop said the COVID-19 pandemic had led people to the realisation that we are not masters of our fate and that ultimately, our lives are in God’s hands.

Kaigama added: “In the midst of all the harshness the pandemic poses, perhaps we might feel a gentle nudge that will help dispel the illusion that we are in control.

“God wants us to draw lessons out of the evil of COVID-19.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous natural and human resources and should be very ready at such critical times to provide and efficiently distribute palliative to the poor and the needy.

“Our politics must be further refined, to include high principles and values, and must become an offer of self to serve the people.

“The social cancer of corruption must give way for Nigeria to speed up her journey to join the league of developed nations.

“Well intentioned anti-corruption agencies like ICPC and EFCC do not appear to have performed optimally, with the allegations of high-level corruption in the news.”

Join the conversation

Opinions