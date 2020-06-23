COVID-19: Anambra adjourns plenary for three weeks

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday adjourned plenary for three weeks to allow fumigation of the assembly complex as fear of COVID-19 pandemic heightened in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Uche Okafor, announced this during plenary after the lawmakers reached a resolution on the matter.

Anambra has 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases with nine deaths.

Okafor said: “We want the whole of the Assembly complex to be fumigated.

“We all know about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state and most of the cases are in Awka South where we are staying.

“The leadership of the House met and agreed that all offices and surroundings of the complex should be fumigated to prevent incidences of COVID-19 in the House.

“And when we resume on July 14, we will strictly enforce the precautionary measures as stipulated in the COVID-19 law that we passed.”

The speaker urged members of the House to sensitise their constituents on the need to adhere to the stipulated precautionary measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

He added: “COVID-19 is real, let us take the message home to our constituents. We need to wear our face masks regularly to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

