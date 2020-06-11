COVID-19: Anambra gov, Obiano, shuts market over non-usage of face masks

The Anambra State government has ordered the shut down Eke Awka, over non-compliance with guidelines for preventing COVID-19, including the use of face masks.

Governor Obiano ordered the closure of Eke Awka market on Thursday in a public announcement made on his behalf by the secretary to the state government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu Obiano.

In the public announcement, Governor Obiano who noted that the order will become effective Monday, 15th June, 2020, also announced the imposition of a curfew between 8pm to 6am in Awka South local government.

Governor Obiano said; “This is to inform the public that effective Monday, 15th June, 2020, Eke Awka Market, in Awka South Local Government will be shut down.

“This is as a result of non-compliance by the market traders and customers with COVID-19 protocols including wearing of protective face masks, provision of running water and soap for washing of hands, keeping of physical distancing…etc.

READ ALSO: Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients

“Also, effective Monday, 15th June, 2020, curfew in Awka South local government will be from 8pm to 6am daily, until further notice.

“This action by the government is as a result of increased cases of COVID-19 in Awka South Local Government.

“The government is also putting other market leaders and local government councils in the state on notice that a similar curfew action will be taken, and markets in the local government closed down if it is observed that such markets do not observe COVID-19 protocols.”

This came after Governor Obiano on Wednesday said nine persons had died from COVID-19 in the state.

Obiano, who disclosed this in a statewide address, said a total of 302 samples had been collected from the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Join the conversation

Opinions