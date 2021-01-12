COVID-19: Anambra govt postpones schools resumption by two weeks, bans gathering of more than 50 persons

The Anambra State government on Tuesday postponed the resumption of schools across the state by two weeks over the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The state’s governor, Willie Obiano, who announced the development in a state-wide broadcast, also banned gathering of more than 50 people in the state.

He threatened to close any market that violates the COVID-19 protocols.

The governor revealed that the state government took the decisions because of the increasing cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

Obiano said: “Sadly, it appears that our warnings fell on deaf ears. Our people allowed themselves to be carried away by the joys of the yuletide and failed to maintain the COVID-19 protocols.”

He said the state recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases between December 7, 2020, and January 11.

He said: “My administration has taken a string of hard decisions to stamp out the renewed spread of this pandemic before it gains a serious advantage over us.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt decries flouting of COVID-19 protocols as virus cases mount

“All government offices must observe the standard COVID-19 protocols – washing of hands at the entrance, wearing of facemasks, regular use of hand sanitizers, and strict observance of social distancing. Nobody will be allowed into any government premises without properly wearing a face mask.

“No one should step outside their homes without wearing a facemask.

“The ban on nightclubs is still firmly in place. Hotels are directed to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“There should not be more than 50 people in any public gathering.

“The COVID-19 Action Teams in all our 61 markets must ensure full compliance with the standard COVID-19 protocols.

“All markets in Anambra State are given one week to set-up the necessary safety standards and ensure proper compliance. Any market found violating the standards after one week shall be quickly shut down.”

Join the conversation

Opinions