Latest Politics

COVID-19: Another 172 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Uganda, Kenya

July 1, 2020
COVID-19: Another 172 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Uganda, Kenya
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian government has evacuated 172 more of its citizens from Uganda and Kenyan.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja earlier today (Wednesday) via Air Peace flight.

After some of the evacuees disembarked in Abuja, others moved on to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

They were evacuated due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has continued to ravage the world for months now.

READ ALSO: 102 stranded Nigerians arrive from Egypt

The evacuees who tested negative for COVID-19 will undergo a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the federal ministry of health as well as the presidential task force on COVID-19, before they will be allowed to go home.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!