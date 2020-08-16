COVID-19: Another 296 stranded Nigerians return from UK

Nigerian government has evacuated another 296 citizens stranded in the United Kingdom (UK) over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja from the Gatwick Airport in London via an Air Peace flight on Saturday.

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) made this announcement in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

The commission said that all the evacuees would proceed on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The commission’s tweet reads, “Evacuation Update:

296 evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja today, August 15th 2020, at about 1735HRS from the Gatwick Airport, London UK via @flyairpeace Flight Air No. P47801 operated by Air Europa Flight No AEA962.

“They will all proceed on a 14-day SELF ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov and Presidential Task Force on #Covid-19.”

On August 7, 327 Nigerians were also evacuated from the UK.

According to NIDCOM chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigerian government as at July had evacuated 6,317 stranded Nigerians due to coronavirus from foreign countries.

More of them had been evacuated since then.

