COVID-19: Anybody from Lagos, Abuja visiting Rivers must be placed on 14-day isolation – Wike

Governor Nyesome Wike has advised that visitors from Lagos and Abuja should be placed on a 14-day isolation before being allowed to relate with people.

He gave the advice to residents of the state in a statement on Wednesday through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim

Wike was speaking on measures to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, noting that the lifting of ban on inter-state travel and domestic flights would aggravate the risk of contracting the virus.

“The commencement of inter-state travels and domestic flights will increase the influx of persons from some of the most affected states, especially, Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, and aggravate the risk of transmission of the virus in Rivers State.

“Let me, therefore, appeal to residents to be cautious of relations, friends, business/social partners and visitors from such states and relate with them in conformity with the established protocols against the spread of this virus, including having them isolated for 14 days.”

The governor also insisted that “bars, cinemas, viewing centres, restaurants and related businesses shall remain closed until further notice.

“We are closely monitoring compliance with the wearing of face masks in public places, including transport vehicles, and urge residents to strictly comply or risk arrest and prosecution.

“A State Joint Task Force made up of security and civilian personnel has been set up to enforce the wearing of face masks in the state,” he added.

