COVID-19: Bayelsa confirms 29 new infections, records 15th death related to deadly virus

The Bayelsa State government has confirmed the death of another patient who died after contracting the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the state, according to an update provided by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Dr. Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and a member of State COVID-19 Task Force, who confirmed this on Thursday, also informed that the state has also recorded 29 fresh cases of COVID-19.

He explained that the 29 new cases were the result of last batch of the 300 samples sent to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) laboratory for testing.

According to Dr. Stowe, the patient who died of COVID-19 complications now brings the total number of fatalities in the state to 15, while the 29 new cases recorded now increases the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 234 in Bayelsa.

“We have five new cases discharges and unfortunately, one new death recorded on Wednesday.

“The state now has a total 234 confirmed cases of the deadly disease, 114 active cases and total of 105 discharged persons,” the statement read.

This came a day after the state government confirmed that seven new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus and two deaths related to the fast spreading disease which has claimed over 400 lives in Nigeria.

