COVID-19: Bayelsa discharges 54 patients, says strategies to curtail spread yielding results

The government of Bayelsa has discharged 54 COVID-19 patients from the isolation centre in the state.

The state Director of Public Health, Dr Yerinbuluemi Stow, disclosed this on Monday.

He applauded the state government’s efforts, adding that the strategies put in place by the Governor Douye Diri-led administration, to curb community transfer of the virus in the state had begun to yield results.

Meanwhile, Bayelsa recorded 13 cases of the virus out of the 566 cases recorded in 19 states of the federation on Monday night and announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

