COVID-19: Bayelsa records another death, nine fresh cases of deadly virus

The Bayelsa State government has announced the death of another COVID-19 patient bringing the number of lives lost in the state to the deadly virus to three.

This was announced on Friday in a statement issued to newsmen by the State COVID-19 Task Force Chairman, Dr Inodu Apoku, in the state capital, Yenagoa.

Dr. Apoku also revealed in the statement that the state also recorded nine fresh cases of the virus on Thursday.

Apoku said, “One of these fresh unlinked cases was brought in critically ill and died a few minutes after admission.

“Following the history of the sickness, as was revealed by relatives, samples were collected for COVID-19 testing. She died as a COVID-19 suspected case,” he added in the statement.

This came after the Director of Public Health, Bayelsa State Ministry of Health, Dr. Jones Stow, said on Tuesday the state had recorded its second COVID-19 death.

Stow, who is also a member of the State Task Force on COVID- 19, said in a statement that the deceased was a middle-aged man from the state.

