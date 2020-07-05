Latest Metro

COVID-19: Benue varsity DVC dies

July 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Benue State University, Prof. Godwin Achinge, is dead.

Achinge, who was also the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, reportedly died in a Jos treatment facility on Sunday afternoon.

The varsity don tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

A member of the committee who spoke under the condition of anonymity confirmed Achinge’s death to journalists in Makurdi.

“Yes, we lost Prof. Achingi, the deputy chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19 this (Sunday) afternoon,” he said.

