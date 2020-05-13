COVID-19: Buhari did not order Madagascar cure, Nigeria only picked up its allocation —Aide

Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the media aides attached to President Muhammadu Buhari has denied reports that the presidency ordered the purported COVID-19 virus cure from Madagascar.

In a tweet posted on his account on Tuesday, Ogunlesi said that his principal did not “order” the reported COVID-19 cure from Madagascar but explained that Nigeria simply picked up its allocation.

He wrote on Twitter; “Worth saying again: Nigeria did not “order” the alleged Covid-19 cure from Madagascar. We got an allocation. Many other African countries did.

“We are simply picking up our allocation. And it will be subjected to standard NAFDAC procedures. No validation no use. It’s that simple,” he tweeted.

This came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday faulted the Federal Government’s decision to approve the importation of Madagascan herbal therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also chided President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for allegedly failing to make the most of homegrown remedies.

The PDP stressed that while it has nothing against any genuine effort to secure therapeutics for COVID-19, it believed similar solutions abounded in Nigeria but had remained untapped because of the failure of the current administration to heed to wise counsel to look inwards for answers to the COVID-19 conundrum.

