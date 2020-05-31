COVID-19: Buhari receives briefing from PTF

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Sunday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the pandemic situation in Nigeria and other measures taken by government at all levels to check the spread of the virus in the country.

The Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, had told journalists on Thursday that the PTF would brief the president on how the national response had progressed in the last two weeks.

Nigeria is in the second phase of the gradual relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in some parts of the country.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), led the team comprising the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehinare, the Director-General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, and National Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Aliyu Sani, to the president.

Nigeria currently has 9,855 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 273 fatalities.

However, 2,856 persons have been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country.

