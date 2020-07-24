Latest Politics Top Stories

COVID-19: CAC bars customers from accessing its Abuja, Lagos office

July 24, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), on Thursday said customers would no longer be allowed to physically visit its offices in Abuja and Lagos to carry out transactions due to COVID-19 pandemic fears.

The commission stated this in a public notice it released on its Twitter handle, adding that customers would be required to send and receive documents from the commission through designated courier companies from August 10 to August 31, 2020.

This, the CAC said, would help it control the number of persons in its offices while ensuring a convenient process for the accessibility of its services.

The commission also promised to put in place a mechanism to allow customers send and receive documents via email.

The statement said in part: “With this, the physical submission of original documents before collection of pre-incorporation certificates will be dispensed with.

“The documents uploaded online by the customer and approved for the registration would suffice.”

It said this new order would place a responsibility on customers to make sure that their documents were signed by the person’s name appearing in any transaction they were seeking.

