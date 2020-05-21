COVID-19: Calls by clerics to reopen worship centres amid pandemic in order -Gospel singer

Gospel vocalist, Chika Chidi is of the opinion that the recent appeals made by some clerics in Nigeria to reopen worship centres amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic are in order.

The singer, who was reacting to the development in an online interview with RIPPLES NIGERIA on Thursday, said that the demand by certain religious leaders for their places of worship to be reopened is the right call because the house of God which has been deserted for weeks longs for warmth, though church activities have now gone online.

Chika who began to hone her singing skills 1996 in a small church in Mbieri, Imo State, also bared her mind on how the pandemic is likely to affect religion as we have come to know and practiced moving forward.

“If all children of God put their trust in Him it will not have a negative effect, my advice is we should know that we should relax, God is aware of what is going on and Him alone knows that no evil shall befall His children and no plague shall come near their dwelling.

“The long term impact of the global pandemic would be that every lover of God would appreciate the gathering of His people as this has never happened before,” she said.

When asked about what inspired her new song ‘The Blood of Jesus” which already has a video shot for it, the singer who is a graduate of Secretarial Administration from River State University of Science & Technology, said that she was moved to make the song after an awkward scenario.

“I was in the kitchen one day and someone I knew suddenly barged in and instantly I became so uncomfortable and uneasy but I could not ask the person out because physically there was no reason to do that. After a while, I felt some soothing relief spiritually and in the course of thinking about what next to do, I got the song and today I’m happy the song has been a blessing to many people all over the nations of the world,” Chika noted.

