COVID-19: Camping, not NYSC scheme should be suspended for 2yrs —Osinbajo clarifies

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday said all camps where the National Youth Service Corps orientation exercises are usually undertaken should be closed for two years because of the Covid-19 protocol which demands social distancing.

The Vice President, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this in reaction to controversies trailing the Economic Sustainability Committee report.

Akande, in a series of tweets said: “Contrary to reports circulating in the mainstream media, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo did not call for the suspension of the National Youth Service Corps.

“It’s the paramilitary orientation camping that is being considered to be suspended for at least 24 months, not deployment to primary assignment i.e. the longer part of NYSC programme would not be affected in case this idea is okayed.

“The Economic Sustainability Committee in its report submitted by Osinbajo last week, recommended the direct mobilisation of prospective corps members to their places of primary assignment.”

According to him, the suspension of the camping exercise was recommended to maintain social distancing as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

