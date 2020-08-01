COVID-19 cases decreasing in Lagos —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday the state had recorded a general decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The governor disclosed this while giving an update on the state’s pandemic situation at the State House, Marina.

He said: “In the week ending July 26, 2020, we successfully tested close to 9,000 samples in Lagos State across the public and private sector laboratories, a 50 percent increase from the approximately 6,000 samples tested in each of the preceding two weeks.

“We believe that this increase in testing will lead to an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases of the virus in Lagos State.

“This is a welcome development, since our capacity to contain the pandemic depends significantly on how successful we are in identifying all the existing cases.

“However, I must also mention that we have seen a general decrease in positivity rates in Lagos State over the past two weeks, which, combined with the increase in testing numbers, paints a very encouraging picture of the outcome of our response strategy.”

The governor promised to continue fine-tuning the efforts and strategies in order to build on the successes recorded so far in the fight against the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu added:

“We are patterning our response strategy after Mumbai, India, which like Lagos is a densely populated mega-city with similar demographic and climatic conditions. I must however say that we are also recording similar results in terms of our successes.”

He also sympathised with the families of those who had died from complications resulting from the virus, saying as at Friday, the state had recorded 15,150 confirmed cases while 10,835 persons had recovered and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

“We have sadly lost 194 persons to the virus. This leaves us with 1,813 active cases in community and 96 under management across various isolation centers in the state,” the governor concluded.

