COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes

The total number of the novel COVID-19 virus in Kwara State has now increased to 85 according to a fresh update provided on Wednesday night by the Kwara State Ministry of Health.

The update revealed that the total test done is now 1224, while the number of active cases has risen to 50.

“A total of 34 patients have been discharged, with 1083 negative tests recorded, 55 pending tests being awaited and one death recorded,” the update by the Kwara State Ministry of Health revealed.

READ ALSO: Kwara govt records 9 fresh cases of covid-19 infections

In a related development, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, the state Commissioner of Police, yesterday announced the discovery and closure of eight illegal routes created by transporters to smuggle passengers into the State against the Covid-19 interstate travel ban.

Egbetokun who revealed this at the meeting of the members of the Federal government joint technical task team, on Covid-19 to ease the challenges of movement of food and agricultural inputs in Kwara State, said that henceforth, any vehicle caught will be impounded and the vehicle forfeited to the State government, and the driver convicted and sentenced.

“I still receive reports of violations of border closure restrictions by truck drivers. We have closed eight illegal routes by truck drivers, but despite our efforts, it is not serving as a deterrent. They keep on smuggling passengers into the State with different trucks.

“In fact, I am going to suggest to the State government that henceforth, any vehicle caught should be impounded and the vehicle forfeited to the State government, the driver should be convicted and sentenced, while the passengers should be conveyed back to their respective States,” Egbetokun declared.

Join the conversation

Opinions