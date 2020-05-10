Latest Politics

COVID-19 cases in Oyo now 64 —Gov Makinde

May 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said that 64 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

He stated this in a post on his Twitter account,@seyimakinde, on Sunday.

The governor wrote: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for five suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from the following local government areas: Ibadan North (2), a foreigner in Surulere, Ibadan North East (1) and Ibadan South West (1).

“So the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is sixty-four.”

The governor called on the residents of the state to ensure they call the emergency operations centre, if they found travellers from other states arriving in their neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Anxiety in Bauchi over high rate of mysterious deaths in Azare

He gave the following mobile lines as numbers to contact: 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 or 08078288800.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!