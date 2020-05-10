COVID-19 cases in Oyo now 64 —Gov Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said that 64 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

He stated this in a post on his Twitter account,@seyimakinde, on Sunday.

The governor wrote: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for five suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases are from the following local government areas: Ibadan North (2), a foreigner in Surulere, Ibadan North East (1) and Ibadan South West (1).

“So the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is sixty-four.”

The governor called on the residents of the state to ensure they call the emergency operations centre, if they found travellers from other states arriving in their neighbourhood.

He gave the following mobile lines as numbers to contact: 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 or 08078288800.

