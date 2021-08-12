Covid-19 cases not yet at level to initiate lockdown, FG clarifies

Despite the rising cases of the Delta variant of the covid-19 virus, the Federal Government on Thursday stated that there is no imminent possibility of a lockdown across the country.

Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of health, made this assertion during the weekly ministerial briefing organized at the State House in Abuja.

“The number of cases were not threatening enough, yet, for a lockdown to be considered,” Ehanire noted.

He also said Nigeria is not only relying on donated vaccines from other entities.

The countries has benefitted from vaccines donated by COVAX and the US.

According to Ehanire, Nigeria has procured nearly 40 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine through the African Union.

He also assured those who have taken the first shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine of the availability of second doses by the end of August when 3.9 million doses of the vaccine type are expected to arrive in the country.

On the current strike action by resident doctors across the country, Osagie said the Federal government would implement a ‘no work, no pay’ rule.

He said the doctors, under the aegis of the National Association of Resident Doctors, should obliterate the option of strike as a tool to resolve their issues.

The minister said the doctors should consider other options in the interest of the country, particularly at a time the country is in a war situation.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the country recorded 790 cases of new COVID-19 infections, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Wednesday.

The figure was the highest in about six months.

Nigeria is expected to step up its Covid vaccination program after receiving over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US government last week.

The second phase of the national vaccination programme is expected to kick-off next Monday.

